NEW BIZ: Get fresh veggies and Amish furniture at Kale & Kale in Burnet

The giant Texas-grown carrots catch a shopper’s eye at the recently opened Kale & Kale Veggies, 3933 Texas 29 East in Burnet.

“Yeah, they are some pretty big ones,” said stand co-owner and operator Colleen White. “We have a great selection of vegetables, and we’ll get even more as the (growing) season continues.”

The vegetable stand, which shares the same property with Kuts and Klean Statuary, offers a wide selection of fresh produce. Currently, the selection comes from producers across Central Texas, but White said she will work with Highland Lakes growers as their produce comes into season.

The vegetable stand opened Saturday, May 8, 2021. Hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday.

Kale & Kale Veggies also sells Hatch chili sauces and salsas, Mexican vanilla, and similar products. White and co-owner Reeves Ham Jr. even lined up a selection of custom Amish furniture from Tennessee.

While people stop for vegetables, they can also shop the concrete statuary of Kuts and Kleans, located on the same property.

Call 737-280-4335 or email kaleandkaleveggies@gmail.com for more information.

The Burnet Chamber of Commerce is holding a ribbon cutting for Kale & Kale Veggies at noon Friday, May 28.

