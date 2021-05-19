Marble Falls council fills seat, appoints mayor pro-tem, discusses 2021 bonds

The Marble Falls City Council appointed William 'Dee' Haddock to fill the unexpired Place 5 term left vacant when Councilor Richard Westerman was elected mayor. Courtesy and staff photos

The Marble Falls City Council appointed a new council member and mayor pro-tem during its May 18 meeting. Place 2 Councilor Dave Rhodes will serve as mayor pro-tem, and William “Dee” Haddock will return to the dais as a councilor after being appointed to finish Richard Westerman’s unexpired Place 5 term. Westerman was elected mayor on May 1.

The mayor pro-tem assumes mayoral duties when the mayor is absent. The position is reappointed after each regular election and serves a one-year term.

“I think it’s extremely important, and I’m glad to see it since you’ve been very involved in the wastewater project, which is probably the most important project we have going forward,” Westerman told Rhodes during the meeting.

The council appointed Haddock to the vacant seat at Westerman’s recommendation.

Haddock is not new to city government, having previously filled an unexpired term in 2017 and then serving as Place 3 Councilor from 2018 to 2020. The current term expires in 2022.

Before adjourning, city staff updated new council members on details surrounding city projects, including the relocation and construction of a new wastewater treatment plant, the construction of a bridge over a low-water crossing on Avenue N, and extending the city’s sidewalk network via the Tri-Campus Connectivity project.

To fund the projects, the council is discussing a 2021 bond sale of $2.65 million, which will be voted on during the June 1 council meeting.

