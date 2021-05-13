Send a kid to theater camp

The cast from the Hill Country Community Theatre's 2019 summer youth production of 'Seussical Jr.' The Cottonwood Shores nonprofit theater is now accepting donations to help local youths attend this summer's theater camp for 'Singin' in the Rain Jr.' Courtesy photo

Give a child a taste of the theater arts by donating to the Hill Country Community Theatre’s Bob Turnbaugh Youth Summer Theatre Scholarship Fund, which helps Highland Lakes youths attend the Youth Summer Theatre Program.

This summer’s youth production is the musical “Singin’ in the Rain Jr.” Tuition is $310 per child, but donations of all amounts are welcome. The program for ages 8-17 runs June 14-27. Public performances are June 24-27 at the theater, 4003 FM 2147 West in Cottonwood Shores.

Besides being fun, the theater arts benefit children in other ways, including helping with mental development, socialization, self-esteem, and confidence, which transfers to other aspects of their lives such as school.

The scholarship fund is named after Bob Turnbaugh, a founding member of the nonprofit Hill Country Community Theatre, who had a significant impact on the organization as it grew. To donate, visit the theater’s website, call the box office at 830-798-8944, or send a check to 4003 FM 2147 West, Cottonwood Shores, TX 78657.

