Weakday Ministries opening Marble Falls office to expand Christian services

The Rev. Donna Shaw, founder of Weakday Ministries, announced the opening of a Marble Falls office, 1005 Falls Parkway. A ribbon cutting is Monday, April 26. Staff photo by Jennifer Fierro

Weakday Ministries is hosting an open house and ribbon cutting at 5:30 p.m. Monday, April 26, to celebrate the opening of its new Marble Falls office, 1005 Falls Parkway, Suite 104.

“We do some things in Marble Falls,” said the Rev. Donna Shaw, founder of Weakday Ministries. “We felt a calling to have a presence and to be a haven, a calling to serve.”

She will split her time between the Marble Falls office and the one in Burnet.

Among its many community service projects, the Christian organization has organized clothing drives for Burnet Consolidated Independent School District students, offered women’s Bible study classes, hosted weekly lunch devotionals, and created the “Jesus Loves Joe” coffee shop devotionals. Two of its biggest initiatives were collecting more than 5,000 snacks to distribute to students at R.J. Richey Elementary School and creating a faith-based mentoring readership program, both in Burnet.

While Shaw anticipates continuing these same types of services, she is open to whatever the ministry is led to do in Marble Falls.

“We’re still praying about that,” Shaw said. “We do have some volunteers who are going to be helping in Marble Falls. We really help children in Burnet CISD, and we want to help provide for needs in both cities. In Marble Falls, we’ll be working closely with businesses to bring Christ into the workplace and community. We partner with local businesses to help fill the gaps.”

Weakday Ministries works closely with churches, businesses, and other nonprofits.

The Marble Falls office is in addition to the office inside Hill Country Fellowship, 200 Houston Clinton Drive in Burnet, which offers many resources, including staff, Shaw said. Though its office is inside the church, Weakday Ministries is not affiliated with it.

For more information about the organization, email Shaw at weakdayministries@gmail.com. The phone number for the Burnet office is 512-756-8796.

