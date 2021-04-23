GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of April 26
The last week of April includes meetings of the Llano County and Burnet County commissioners courts, the Kingsland Municipal Utility District, and the Granite Shoals City Council.
Here is a look at some of the items on meeting agendas. Check the links to see if these entities are conducting meetings in person, virtually, or both.
Monday, April 26
Llano County Commissioners Court
9 a.m. regular meeting
Llano County Courthouse, 801 Ford St. in Llano
- possible action on amending a letter of intent with Bridgelink LLC related to the potential solar lease on Llano County school lands
- possible approval of a $16,804 payment to Burnet County for inmate housing
- examination of hailstorm damage to county vehicles and the possibility of replacing them
- presentation by Llano County Sheriff Bill Blackburn on inmate medical care
Kingsland Municipal Utility District
9 a.m. regular meeting
KMUD office, corner of Reynolds and Ingram streets
On the agenda:
- discussion of the construction and operations of the Kingsland Convention and Community Center, including construction and operation matters, a review of the punch list items, and a final acceptance of ownership
- discussion of personnel related to the community center and other municipal facilities
- status report on the district’s website
Visit the website for more information.
Tuesday, April 27
Burnet County Commissioners Court
9 a.m. regular meeting
Commissioners Courtroom, 220 S. Pierce St. in Burnet
The agenda was not available as of this story’s publication. Find the agenda here at a later time.
Granite Shoals City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Council chambers at City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road in Granite Shoals
The agenda was not available as of this story’s publication. Find the agenda here at a later time.