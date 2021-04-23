GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of April 26

The last week of April includes meetings of the Llano County and Burnet County commissioners courts, the Kingsland Municipal Utility District, and the Granite Shoals City Council.

Here is a look at some of the items on meeting agendas. Check the links to see if these entities are conducting meetings in person, virtually, or both.

Monday, April 26

Llano County Commissioners Court

9 a.m. regular meeting

Llano County Courthouse, 801 Ford St. in Llano

On the agenda:

possible action on amending a letter of intent with Bridgelink LLC related to the potential solar lease on Llano County school lands

possible approval of a $16,804 payment to Burnet County for inmate housing

examination of hailstorm damage to county vehicles and the possibility of replacing them

presentation by Llano County Sheriff Bill Blackburn on inmate medical care

Kingsland Municipal Utility District

9 a.m. regular meeting

KMUD office, corner of Reynolds and Ingram streets

On the agenda:

discussion of the construction and operations of the Kingsland Convention and Community Center, including construction and operation matters, a review of the punch list items, and a final acceptance of ownership

discussion of personnel related to the community center and other municipal facilities

status report on the district’s website

Visit the website for more information.

Tuesday, April 27

Burnet County Commissioners Court

9 a.m. regular meeting

Commissioners Courtroom, 220 S. Pierce St. in Burnet

The agenda was not available as of this story’s publication. Find the agenda here at a later time.

Granite Shoals City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council chambers at City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road in Granite Shoals

The agenda was not available as of this story’s publication. Find the agenda here at a later time.

editor@thepicayune.com