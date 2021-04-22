Marble Falls City Council adopts Second Amendment resolution

The Marble Falls City Council adopted a resolution declaring the city’s support of the Second Amendment during its meeting Tuesday, April 20. This follows Burnet County’s March 9 decision to become a Second Amendment “sanctuary” county.

Council members Reed Norman, Dave Rhodes, and Mayor Pro-Tem Richard Westerman requested the adoption of the resolution. The Marble Falls Police Department also expressed support after Assistant Police Chief Glenn Hanson reviewed and approved the document.

The resolution mimics the one recently adopted by the Burnet County Commissioners Court, stating that the municipality will not “authorize or appropriate government funds, resources, employees, agencies, contractors, buildings, detention centers or offices for the purpose of enforcing or assisting” the limitation of the rights granted by the U.S. Constitution.

During the meeting, Councilor Celia Merrill expressed her previous concerns that the resolution could make it more difficult for the city to seek precautionary measures to fight gun violence. However, after receiving clarification on what the resolution states, she voted in favor of adoption.

“I asked, and I was very glad to hear that the intent is to prevent local, state, or federal governments from imposing on us a requirement to take guns away from citizens,” Merrill explained. “If there was anyone else that shared my concern about gun violence … I think it’s important to know that this amendment is not intended for that kind of action.”

The resolution’s adoption comes after the Texas House of Representatives passed House Bill 1927 on April 15 during the current Texas Legislative session. If passed in the state Senate, the bill would allow adults 21 years and older to carry handguns without a permit. According to Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who supports the bill, it does not have enough Senate support to pass.

