Kingsland chamber mural highlights Highland Lakes life and landscapes

The Kingsland/Lake LBJ Chamber of Commerce commissioned artist Crystal Nobles to paint a 'lake life' mural on the outside wall of the chamber office. Staff photo by Jennifer Fierro

People wanting to know what life is like in Kingsland have a perfect visual on the outside wall of the Kingsland/Lake LBJ Chamber of Commerce office thanks to artist Crystal Nobles.

She recently completed a mural on the building at 1309 RR 1431 West illustrating the fun activities people can do on Lake LBJ.

The chamber’s board of directors told the artist to capture the area’s “lake life.”

“They gave me all the main points,” said Nobles, a traveling professional artist. “I added in wildlife.”

The big scene is of a boat speeding up Lake LBJ with the old railroad trestle on the left and Packsaddle and Lookout mountains on the right. A buck deer is lying in bluebonnets near an old wooden sign that reads “Llano County TX”

“Our thinking was people wanted to see the train trestle and the overgrown bluebonnets,” Nobles said. “I visited every place except the train trestle. I got a perfect view of the mountains at the Lighthouse Country Club.”

Each letter of “Kingsland Texas” is inset with a scene of its own of bluebonnets, bass, deer, a sunset, waterskiing, people floating on the lake and fishing, fireworks, the shoreline, and sunflowers.

Nobles completed the mural in 10 days.

This is the second mural she has painted in Kingsland. The first is at Boat Town Burger Bar, 151 Melodie Lane, which is owned by chamber Vice President Karen Raven. Nobles has also painted murals in Austin

“(Raven) referred me to (the chamber board), and it went from there,” she said.

Nobles has been an artist for 20 years but turned professional about seven years ago. She also does sketches and portraits, including live portraits of events she attends and paints as they’re happening. She credits her dad, artist David Nobles, for sparking her interest.

Nobles was happy to know people will immediately recognize all the different parts of Kingsland lake life as they look at the mural.

“I like that I got to do a little bit of everything,” she said. “It was fun because it was a variety of many things in one painting.”

