Marble Falls school district offering free prekindergarten for qualifying students
All four elementary schools in the Marble Falls Independent School District will offer free full-day prekindergarten classes during the upcoming 2021-22 school year. New students may enroll on the district website.
To qualify for free pre-K enrollment, children 4 years of age on or before Sept. 1, 2021, must meet one of the following criteria:
- Be unable to speak and comprehend the English language
- Be eligible for free or reduced lunch
- Be homeless, as defined by 42 U.S.C. Section 1143a
- Is in or has been in foster care
- Be the child of an active duty member of the U.S. armed forces or the child of a member of the U.S. armed forces who was injured or killed while serving on active duty
- Is the child of a person eligible for the Star of Texas Award as a peace officer, a firefighter, or an emergency medical first responder
Families who do not qualify for free enrollment can still enroll their children. Annual tuition is $4,000. Immunization records and other documentation will be required upon enrollment.