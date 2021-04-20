Marble Falls school district offering free prekindergarten for qualifying students

All four elementary schools in the Marble Falls Independent School District will offer free full-day prekindergarten classes during the upcoming 2021-22 school year. New students may enroll on the district website.

To qualify for free pre-K enrollment, children 4 years of age on or before Sept. 1, 2021, must meet one of the following criteria:

Be unable to speak and comprehend the English language

Be eligible for free or reduced lunch

Be homeless, as defined by 42 U.S.C. Section 1143a

Is in or has been in foster care

Be the child of an active duty member of the U.S. armed forces or the child of a member of the U.S. armed forces who was injured or killed while serving on active duty

Is the child of a person eligible for the Star of Texas Award as a peace officer, a firefighter, or an emergency medical first responder

Families who do not qualify for free enrollment can still enroll their children. Annual tuition is $4,000. Immunization records and other documentation will be required upon enrollment.

