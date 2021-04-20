Marble Falls one-act play statebound; Burnet theater students’ season ends

Marble Falls High School theater students are headed to state with their one-act play 'The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane.' The state competition is April 30 at Raymond E. Hartfield Performing Arts Center in Round Rock. Marble Falls takes the stage at 12:30 p.m. Courtesy photo

The Marble Falls High School one-act play team is heading to the state contest for the second consecutive time following its 5A Region IV performance April 16 at Southwest High School in San Antonio.

The Burnet Ensemble Theatre Company had a good run, but its season ended April 14 during the 4A Region III contest at Atascocita High School in Humble.

“Our region contest performance was very strong, but still not their best,” said Marble Falls theater arts teacher Jon Clark. “We had a number of technical hiccups, some that were our fault and some that were out of our control, so our judges still haven’t seen our very best performance.”

The Marble Falls production of “The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane” gets another chance at a best showing on Friday, April 30, during the University Interscholastic League One-Act Play State Meet at the Hartfield Performing Arts Center, 5800 McNeil Road in Austin. Marble Falls performs at 12:30 p.m.

Tickets are $10 each and available now for Marble Falls supporters with an access code that can be obtained by emailing Clark. General admission tickets go on sale at 8 a.m. April 26. There is a limit of four tickets per transaction. Face coverings and social distancing will be required during the show, accept for the performers.

These tickets are only good for the Marble Falls performance. The center will be cleared after each school’s show.

At regionals, Marble Falls was among eight schools. Its students nabbed three of the eight all-star cast awards and another honorable mention.

All-stars are Dane Lackey, Easton Jones, and Tess Linderman. Faith Trapane earned honorable mention, Maddie Way was named Outstanding Technician.

Clark pointed out that judges usually spread the awards more evenly among competing schools with each getting two, so Marble Falls bringing home three all-star honors is “impressive.”

“We know that our shows are technically strong and our creative staging is some of the best in the state, but this year’s group of actors is the difference maker,” Clark said. “Having all those pieces in place is what we needed to get back to the state contest.”

In 2019, the Marble Falls company advance to the state contest with “The Storm in the Barn.” The 2020 one-act season was cut short following district due to COVID-19.

BURNET ENSEMBLE THEATRE COMPANY

The Burnet High School one-act play competed in the regional contest for the first time in nine years despite a number of challenges, including the school auditorium flooding during the February winter storm. Students’ performance of ‘Treasure Island’ did not advance to state. Courtesy photo

Burnet High School theater students performed “Treasure Island” for the UIL one-act play season. They had great showings at district and bi-district before their season ended at regionals.

It was the first time in nine years the company’s one-act play advanced to the regional competition.

“To say what these students accomplished this year is remarkable would be an understatement,” said Burnet High School theater arts teacher Amanda Brandenburg. “The students involved … have shown true perseverance this season, performing to empty auditoriums, wearing masks, hauling props and scenery back and forth from the high school to the middle school for rehearsal, losing a week of rehearsal and two clinics to the winter storm, and still emerged as one of the top 32 plays in conference 4A.”

During the February storm, a busted pipe flooded the high school auditorium, forcing theater students to find alternate rehearsal sites, including the middle school.

“I am so proud and grateful for this set of seniors who have worked so passionately to leave such a lasting impression for the future BETC students,” Brandenburg added. “I am excited for the future of this program with many students returning and showing such a love for performances.

“The students have been such a blessing to work with, and I hope they have shown others that you should never give up,” she continued. “If you have a goal, know that it is attainable. It may take stepping out of your comfort zone and be difficult at times, but it will be worth it in the end.”

The Burnet Ensemble Theatre Company brought back a number of individual awards, including Katie McCulley for all-star cast, Kylie Tulos for all-star technician, and Erich Kassner for honorable mention all-star cast.

daniel@thepicayune.com