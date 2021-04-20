Faith Academy track-and-field teams win district titles

The Faith Academy of Marble Falls boys and girls track-and-field teams show their plaques for winning District 3-2A championships April 15. Courtesy photo

The Faith Academy of Marble Falls track-and-field teams captured both the boys and girls District 3-2A championships April 15 at Faith’s Britton Field.

The Flames earned 253 points to win the championship by more than 100 points, while the Lady Flames scored 192 points.

“They really competed as a team, and everyone contributed to the team totals,” head coach Steve McCannon said. “We will need that type of attitude to win the (Class 2A South) Regional meet on April 21 in Bastrop. There will be no free passes to the state track meet.”

The regional meet is at Bastrop Memorial Stadium, 755 Texas 21 West in Bastrop.

In all, the Flames earned 26 medals. Add in the actual number of medals won in the relays by individual student-athletes, and that number goes to 35.

“The guys were ready to roll and took care of business,” McCannon said. “The regional meet will be very close. These guys know how to win a close one. I am excited for the seniors.”

The Lady Flames earned 21 medals. And just like the boys, that number jumps to 30 when adding in the relays.

“I am really proud of this girls team,” the coach said. “This was the 11th district title for the girls team. They are young with only one senior, Molly Murphy, and this is her first year of running. I look forward to getting as many qualified as possible at state so we can build for next year.”

McCannon said the athletes will be ready for the regional competition.

“Shiner St. Paul will be a strong opponent (at regionals) as they are the defending champs and have had success in all their sports this season,” he said. “We will be ready to compete.”

FAITH BOYS

(Top four finishers in each event advance to regionals)

100 – 2, Luke Ehrig, 11.46, 6, Jordan Tarver, 12.25; 200 – 6, Jordan Tarver, 25.79; 400 – 1, Cody Owens, 54.50, 3, Cross Sanchez, 57.55, 8, Bryce Holubec, 64.07; 800 – 2, Case Coleman, 2:09.32, 3, Grayson Poage, 2:13.15, 5, Nathan Wilson, 2:20.02; 1,600 – 3, Grayson Poage, 5:10.83, 5, Nathan Wilson, 5:23.41, 6, Connor Turrentine, 5:44.67; 3,200 – 4, Connor Turrentine, 14:45.66, 5, Elijah Steele, 13:36.37; 110 hurdles – 1, Gus Henry, 15.01; 300 hurdles – 1, Tyler Kwan, 41.95, 3, Brendan Thames, 44.31; 4×100 relay – 2, Faith Academy (Cross Sanchez, Ben Martin, Cody Owens, Brendan Thames), 47.65; 4×200 relay – 3, Faith Academy (Brendan Thames, Ben Martin, Case Coleman, Luke Ehrig), 1:39.82; 4×400 relay – 1, Faith Academy (Luke Ehrig, Case Coleman, Cody Owens, Tyler Kwan), 3:38.77; high jump – 1, Gus Henry, 6-0, 2, Tyler Kwan, 6-0, 3, Ben Martin, 5-4; pole vault – 1, Gus Henry, 13-0, 2, Case Coleman, 7-6; shot put – 1, Gus Henry, 46-5.25, 7, Ian Smiles, 30-3.5; discus – 3, Cody Owens 106-10.5, 4, Grayson Poage, 104-1.5; triple jump – 1, Grayson Poage, 41-0.5, 2, Tyler Kwan, 40-11, 3, Case Coleman, 39-6.5; long jump – 1, Gus Henry, 21-3.5, 2, Tyler Kwan, 19-6.5.

FAITH GIRLS

(Top four finishers in each event advance to regionals)

200 – 2, Kara Kwan, 28.40; 400 – 3, Charlee Ehrig, 73.83; 800 – 3, Claire Poage, 2:47.33, 4, Audri Poage, 2:53.65; 1,600 – 2, Claire Poage, 6:26.99, 3, Molly Murphy, 6:33.36, 5, Audri Poage, 7:28.95; 3,200 – 1, Molly Murphy, 13:51.02, 3, Audri Poage, 14:49.54; 100 hurdles – 2, Hannidy Shipley, 20.80, 3, Avery Meredith, 24.22; 300 hurdles – 2, Hanniday Shipley, 54.66, 3, Avery Meredith, 67.35; 4×100 relay – 3, Faith Academy (Gloria Merlick, Avery Meredith, Kaityln Wood, Elleson Lehmberg), 63.07; 4×200 relay – 2, Faith Academy (Hannidy Shipley, Kaitlyn Wood, Charlee Ehrig, Kara Kwan), 2:00.22; 4×400 relay – 3, Faith Academy (Charlee Ehrig, Kara Kwan, Claire Poage, Molly Murphy), 4:50.98; high jump – 2, Hannidy Shipley, 4-6, 5, Chalree Ehrig, 4-2; pole vault – 1, Claire Poage, 6-6, 2, Kaitlyn Wood, 6-0; long jump – 3, Kara Kwan 14-8.5, 6, Hannidy Shipley, 13-6, 7, Claire Poage, 13-2.75; discus – 5, Kaitlyn Wood, 59-0; triple jump – 2, Kara Kwan, 31-6, 7, Audri Poage, 23-8.5; shot put – 3, Charlee Ehrig, 25-7.75, 6, Kaitlyn Wood, 23-0.