Burnet athletes advance to regional track meet, set school records

Burnet High School senior thrower Teagan Tappe set new school records in the discus and shot put and is advancing to the Class 4A Region III meet in both events. Photo by Martelle Luedecke/Luedecke Photography

The Burnet High School track-and-field team is sending numerous athletes to the Class 4A Region III meet after they finished in the top four of their events at the area meet April 14 at Giddings High School.

The regional meet is Friday-Saturday, April 23-24, at Challenger Stadium, 2145 W. Nasa Blvd. in Webster.

The Bulldogs were led by sophomore Hudson Bennett, who captured gold medals in the 3,200 meters at 10 minutes 3.67 seconds and in the 1,600 meters at 4:30.53

Joining him at the regional meet are junior Carlos Olivera, who was second in the 3,200 meters at 10:28.84, and junior Andy Urista, who was fourth in the 800 meters at 2:05.69.

Burnet High School sophomore Hudson Bennett earned three medals at the area meet April 14: golds in the 1,600 meters and 3,200 meters and a fourth-place medal as part of the 4×400-meter relay team. Photo by Martelle Luedecke/Luedecke Photography

The top four finishers in each event advanced to the regional meet.

The 4×400-meter relay team of senior Cade Rye, Urista, junior Jessie Laidler, and Bennett finished fourth in 3:38.43 to advance.

Freshman Brayden Hill was fourth in the pole vault after clearing 12 feet 6 inches.

The Lady Dawgs also will be well represented with seven athletes stamping their tickets to regionals, several of whom set school records.

Head track-and-field coach Crystal Shipley couldn’t stop praising her athletes.

“To say I’m proud isn’t even close to how I feel,” she said.

Senior Teagan Tappe was second in the discus with a toss of 115 feet 9 inches for a new school record and fourth in the shot put with a heave of 33 feet 7.5 inches for a new school record and a personal best. Freshman Jacquelyn Contreras was second in the high jump at a height of 5 feet, also good enough for a new school record.

Sophomore Autumn Stires finished third in the 3,200 meters in 13:12.89, which is also a new school records as well as a personal best.

Senior Phebe Musasa set a new school record in the 200 meters thanks to clocking 27.10 seconds.

The 4×100-meter relay team of Contreras, junior Sydne Massoletti, AnnaBella Poppell, and Musasa set a new school record in 50.82 seconds to finish fourth.

The 4×200-meter relay team of Contreras, Massoletti, Zaria Solis, and Musasa also broke a school record at 1:47.13, which earned them fourth place.

