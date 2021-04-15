Meadowlakes and Waste Management compromise on recycling bin sizes 

A 35-gallon recycling bin sits next to the new 96-gallon bins provided to Meadowlakes by Waste Management. Some residents expressed concerns about the larger bins. Courtesy photo

The city of Meadowlakes and its trash collector have reached a compromise over recycling bins. The city and Waste Management are allowing residents unhappy with the new 96-gallon rolling bins to use their old 35-gallon containers instead. The compromise only applies to recycling containers and does not allow for smaller trash bins.

“We appreciate Waste Management working on (a solution) with us,” Meadowlakes City Manager Johnnie Thompson said.

The city entered into a three-year contract with Waste Management Inc. to provide services to residents after previously partnering with Republic Services. The new contract meant the old 35-gallon bins would be replaced with 96-gallon bins during the first week of April.

After receiving over 50 complaints about how the new containers took up extra space in garages and were harder to move, Thompson and Mayor Mark Bentley met with Waste Management and struck a deal to allow some residents to continue using their smaller recycling bins.

“Basically, Waste Management has agreed to continue to service the old 35-gallon containers,” Thompson said.

Waste Management also provides accommodations for residents with limited mobility. Waste disposal truck drivers and crews will retrieve bins from just outside garage doors. To enroll in this service, call 830-693-2951.

To request the alternative containers, residents should call utility clerk Loren Meiner at 830-693-2951.

