Nominate ‘super’ teachers for season pass to the movies

Cinergy Entertainment Inc., which has a theater in Marble Falls, is celebrating teachers and asking people to nominate their favorite educator for a chance to win a season pass to the movies. Staff photo by Daniel Clifton

If you think a teacher is “super,” Cinergy Entertainment Inc. wants to know and possibly award them with a season pass to the movies.

The company, which has a theater in Marble Falls at 2600 U.S. 281, is seeking nominations for its Cinergy Heroes through April 30. The community initiative celebrates teachers in the cities it serves.

The winning teachers will get free admission to movies at Cinergy theaters for a year and a $200 Target gift card.

“Recognizing the hard work our teachers have put in this year is more important than ever,” said Traci Hoey, Cinergy’s vice president of marketing. “From teaching online to those that are in person, this past year has been a new experience for all. We are fortunate to host this token of appreciation each year.”

Students, classes, and parents can nominate a teacher through the Cinergy Heroes webpage in two categories: elementary school and middle/high school.

Nominations must be in the form of a 60- to 90-second video “highlighting what makes your teacher a superhero.” Video submissions can be uploaded as YouTube or Vimeo URLs.

Cinergy Entertainment officials will choose three finalists in both categories for each of its seven theater locations. Then, during Teacher Appreciation Week, which is May 3-7, people can vote on the finalists. Winners will be announced May 10.

In addition to Marble Falls, other Cinergy theaters are located in Amarillo, Copperas Cove, Granbury, Midland, and Odessa, Texas, as well as Tulsa, Oklahoma.

