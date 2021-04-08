Kubota Tractor Corp. launches community revitalization grant program

Kubota Tractor Corp. launched a grant program offering one community or nonprofit organization a chance at winning $100,000 to use toward a community project. Ewald Kubota, 5522 U.S. 281 in Marble Falls, is the area dealership. Staff photo by Brigid Cooley

Highland Lakes cities and nonprofit organizations could land up to $100,000 to use toward a community revitalization project thanks to a new grant program started by Kubota Tractor Corp. Applicants have until April 27 to submit their proposed projects online.

While applications are open to communities across the country, proposed projects must be planned for areas within a 50-mile radius of an authorized Kubota dealership to qualify. Ewald Kubota, 5522 U.S. 281 in Marble Falls, is the Highland Lakes-area dealership.

“We’d like to think our presence in Marble Falls serves as a great benefit to the people here,” said John Ewald, owner of Ewald Kubota in Marble Falls. “We provide a great product and needed services.”

Qualifying projects could include things such as building a new playground area or updating a local ballpark.

Five finalists will be chosen based on how well their proposed project fits contest criteria, including community need, justified need for Kubota equipment, and longterm benefits. A public vote in May will determine the grant winner.

Visit the Hometown Proud grant program website to fill out an application.

