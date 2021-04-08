WINDOW ON THE HIGHLAND LAKES: Bank stabilization progresses along Backbone Creek

While strolling through Johnson Park in Marble Falls, it’s hard to miss the progress that construction crews have made along Backbone Creek. According to Marble Falls City Engineer Kacey Paul, the bank stabilization project is nearly half done and on track to be completed by the fall of 2021. Portions of the planned retaining wall, which will span the length of the project, have been completed at several sites stretching from the east side of Backbone Creek all the way to the west side of the peninsula. Staff photo by Brigid Cooley

