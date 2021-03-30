Volunteers needed for Bluebonnet Festival April 9-11

The annual Bluebonnet Festival in Burnet April 9-11 seeks volunteers for its many activities. Photo by Diana Cox

From Staff Reports

One of many reasons for the success of the annual Burnet Bluebonnet Festival is the volunteers working behind the scenes to make sure this highly anticipated event goes off without a hitch. This year, the Burnet Chamber of Commerce is still looking for a few people to help out at the event scheduled for April 9-11 in Burnet.

Volunteer opportunities include helping with vendor check in, working the concession trailer for T-shirt sales, working at the Biergarten (must be 18 years or older), and assisting at the Wade Bowen concert gate on Saturday night.

The Burnet chamber has set up a sign-up page where volunteers can select their job and time.

Bluebonnet Festival draws approximately 30,000 visitors to the Burnet square during the three-day event. Many of the activities happen on the square or within easy walking distance.

