Burnet County Democratic meet-and-greets start March 31

The Burnet County Democratic Club will host weekly meet-and-greet events beginning Wednesday, March 31, upstairs in at the Uptown Theater, 218 Main St. in Marble Falls. Staff photo by Brigid Cooley

The Burnet County Democratic Club is hosting weekly meet-and-greets with county party chair Mel Hazlewood from 10 a.m.-noon Wednesdays starting March 31.

Held in the club’s office upstairs at the Uptown theater, 218 Main St. in Marble Falls, the weekly events are part of an effort to meet every one of the 5,000 Democratic voters in the county this year.

Hazlewood took over as Burnet County Democratic Party chair in August 2020 when former chair Marti Pogue resigned. He worked as a lawyer in and around the Texas Legislature for more than 20 years. He also served as an ordained elder in the United Methodist Church for 19 years, according to a Burnet County Democratic Club media release.

Now retired, he volunteers in political efforts, plays the mandolin, and lives with his wife, Maurie, in Meadowlakes.

All are welcome to discuss county, state, and national issues with Hazlewood at the weekly meet-and-greets.

The Burnet County Democratic Club meets monthly via Zoom. For more information, visit the club’s website or follow it on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

