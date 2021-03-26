Marble Falls asks residents to sign up for notification system

City of Marble Falls officials are encouraging residents and businesses to join the CivicReady messaging system. The free service communicates important information from the city via email, text, and voice. Signup is through the city of Marble Falls website.

The system was used during the February winter storm.

“Residents can choose how they receive notifications,” said City Secretary and Public Information Officer Christina McDonald. “Choosing text or voice delivery is important as one can receive messages by cellphone if they have no internet or internet service is lost.”

CivicReady is also used for routine city communication such as brush pickup, burn ban notifications, and boil water notices.

To sign up for the service, you must create a member login. Including physical addresses allows for messages specific to your location. You can customize notification preferences to choose which types of alerts and community news you wish to receive.

For emergency notifications, such as weather alerts, residents should register with Warn Central Texas, a regional system that uses reverse 911 to send alerts via text and voice.

“If residents need help signing up for either system, they can come by City Hall or call 830-693-3615 for assistance,” McDonald said.

Marble Falls City Hall is located at 800 Third St.

