Granite Shoals calls short-term rental workshop, celebrates 2020 highlights

During a recent City Council meeting, Granite Shoals officials highlighted some of the accomplishments in 2020, including major improvements to Quarry Park, which has become a popular place. It drew about 100 participants in the 51st annual Texas Men’s State Chili Championship, which is Saturday, March 27. Staff photo by Daniel Clifton

After more than a decade, the city of Granite Shoals continues to grapple with its short-term rental ordinance. The council is calling a workshop at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 30, to discuss the problem and possibly find a solution.

A short-term rental allows the property owner to rent a residence for a short period of time, usually fewer than 30 days.

In most cases, it’s a week or less.

Those opposed to short-term cite as problems increased traffic and parking on roads not designed for it, possible increases in crime, loud parties and noise, and additional pressure on police and first responders.

Supporters see short-term rentals as a way to make income off their properties, generate hotel-motel revenue for the city, and bring visitors to the city.

The workshop is open to the public.

The City Council voted to call the workshop during its regular meeting March 23.

During the meeting, councilors also approved an annual subscription with Granicus for $8,903, which will help keep track of short-term rentals across the city. The software will list the rental properties available, allow for mobile permitting and registration, include a 24-hour hotline, be used to collect taxes, and monitor compliance and rental activity.

City Manager Jeff Looney also presented his 2020 annual report during which he highlighted the city’s accomplishments. Among them were:

building the multi-sports complex at Quarry Park, which includes a covered soccer field, basketball court, volleyball court, and outdoor area that can serve as a baseball, softball, or football field with artificial turf.

work on the Granite Shoals Supermarket

street paving work at Churchill and Kingwood drives

purchasing land for the new water tower and approving plans for water plant improvements

construction value of permits totaling more than $12.2 million

