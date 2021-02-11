Granite Shoals supermarket to open in May

Workers are removing items inside the building of the future home of Granite Shoals Supermarket as store officials announced they plan to open the facility in the spring. Staff photo by Jennifer Fierro

Owners of the Granite Shoals Supermarket plan to open the facility in mid-May.

That’s the word from co-owner Tony Hijaz.

“We’re still doing remodeling,” he said. “We’re building walls in the next month. We’re going to start working outside to modify the look of our building.”

The property is located at 7911 RR 1431 West, previously Ryder’s Bar and Dance Hall, which has been closed for at least two years. Transforming it from a dance hall to a grocery store is taking some work.

Hijaz and his partners must still add refrigerators, freezers, checkout lines, and shelves. Hijaz said they plan to offer a selection of fresh produce, meats, a full-service deli, beer and wine, gasoline, and other items. The plan calls for a 100-foot display devoted to meat.

Granite Shoals City Manager Jeff Looney told the City Council during its regular meeting Feb. 9 that city employees assisted in removing some of things from the building to the benefit of the city.

“We got the items because the city can use them, and it didn’t cost us anything but manpower,” Looney said.

The city manager added that the store owners and their crew are working hard to get the market ready for a spring opening.

Hijaz said donating the items back to the city for public use was a no-brainer.

“We’re local, and we’re all about local,” he said.

The co-owner knows Granite Shoals residents are eager for the store to open, and so are he and his partners.

“We’ll do our best to get it open as soon as possible,” Hijaz said.

jfierro@thepicayune.com