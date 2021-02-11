Deadline to file for city, school elections is Feb. 12

The deadline to get on the May 1 ballot for Highland Lakes city and school board elections is 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12. Staff photo by Daniel Clifton

Residents wanting to serve on city councils or school district boards of trustees have until 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12, to file applications to appear on the May 1 ballot.

Here is a look at which entities are conducting elections.

CITY OF MARBLE FALLS

Marble Falls mayor and three council positions are up for election. Contact City Secretary Christina McDonald at 830-798-7060 or cmcdonald@marblefallstx.gov for more information.

Interested residents can also find more on the city’s election webpage.

City Hall is located at 800 Third St. in Marble Falls.

CITY OF BURNET

Burnet mayor and three council positions are on the ballot.

Applications must be turned in to the city secretary office at 1001 Buchanan Drive in Burnet. For more information, call 512-756- 6093 and or visit the city’s election page.

CITY OF BERTRAM

Three Bertram council positions are on the ballot.

Contact City Secretary Georgina Hernandez at 512-355-2197 or ghernandez@cityofbertram.com for more information.

City Hall is located at 166 W. Vaughan St. in Bertram.

CITY OF GRANITE SHOALS

Granite Shoals mayor and three council positions are on the ballot.

Contact City Secretary Elaine Simpson at 830-598-2424 or citysecretary@graniteshoals.org before going to City Hall or for more information.

City Hall is located at 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road in Granite Shoals.

CITY OF COTTONWOOD SHORES

Cottonwood Shores mayor and two council positions are on the ballot.

Contact City Secretary Bobby Herrin at 830-693-3830 or bobby@cottonwoodshores.org for more information or an application.

City Hall, 3808 Cottonwood Drive, is closed because of COVID-19, so contact Herrin in advance before dropping off an application.

MARBLE FALLS ISD

Marble Falls Independent School District board’s Place 5, Place 6, and Place 7 seats are up for election.

Applications must be submitted to MFISD Elections Officer Julie Shaffer at Central Office, 1800 Colt Circle Drive in Marble Falls. Contact Shaffer at 830-693-4357 or jshaffer@mfisd.txed.net. Visit the district’s election webpage for more information.

BURNET CISD

Burnet Consolidated Independent School District board’s Place 2, Place 4, and Place 6 seats are on the ballot.

Information and packets are available on the BCISD Board of Trustees webpage. Applications must be submitted to the BCISD Central Office, 208 E. Brier St. in Burnet. Contact Administrative Assistant Sharon Schwartz at 512-756-2124 or sschwartz@burnetcisd.net for more information.

LLANO ISD

Llano Independent School District board’s Place 1 and Place 5 seats are on the ballot.

Application packets may be picked up and dropped off at the LISD Administrative Office, 1400 Oatman Drive in Llano. Applications are also available on the district’s website. Applications can also be emailed to kdowney@llanoisd.org or faxed to 325-247-5623.

Contact Kristi Downey, the secretary to the superintendent, at the above email address or 325-247-4747.

editor@thepicayune.com