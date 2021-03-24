Support Community Press

More severe weather on the way

19 hours ago | DailyTrib.com

More severe weather, including thunderstorms, high winds, and hail, is expected in the Highland Lakes starting the evening of Wednesday, March 24, and continuing through the early morning hours of Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

Predictions include the chance of showers and thunderstorms changing to likely storms around midnight. Some thunderstorms could be severe. Damaging winds and large hail might accompany storms.

Temperatures will drop into the low 50s from the mid-70s. Southeast winds of 5-10 mph will shift to the northwest at 10-15 mph. Wind gusts up to 25 mph are expected after midnight when the chance of rain increases to 90 percent.

Storms Monday evening through Tuesday morning destroyed several buildings in Bertram and brought golfball-size hail to northern parts of the county. 

