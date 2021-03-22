Support Community Press

Boat Town temporarily closes due to fire

20 hours ago | Jennifer Fierro
Boat Town Burger Bar in Kingsland

Boat Town Burger Bar, 151 Melodie Lane in Kingsland, suffered a small kitchen fire March 21 that temporarily closed the restaurant, manager Nicole Brooks said. Staff photo by Jennifer Fierro

Boat Town Burger Bar in Kingsland remained closed Monday, March 22, after a small kitchen fire Sunday. The restaurant should reopen by Thursday, March 25, Manager Nicole Brooks said.

“(Employees) acted quickly,” Brooks said. “There were no injuries.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Electric and gas companies are checking to make sure the kitchen will be safe to reopen by the end of the week. 

“They’re looking at fryers to make sure everything is safe again,” Brooks said. 

Live music will return on Thursday as well with the Richard Steinberg Duo opening for a weekend-long Better Than A Boat Show. The boat show runs through Sunday, March 28. 

Jennifer Fierro

