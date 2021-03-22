Marble Falls library receives grant for new cataloging computers

The Marble Falls Public Library will install two more of these cataloging computers after receiving a technology grant from the Tocker Foundation. Staff photo by Brigid Cooley

This summer, finding a good book will be easier than ever at the Marble Falls Public Library, which recently received a $2,209 technology grant to install two new cataloging computers. The new computers should be “installed and ready for the summer crowds,” Library Director Amanda Rose said.

The Tocker Foundation, which awarded the grant, provides support to rural Texas libraries. Library Assistant Director Iona Minshew applied for the money in January. It will cover the costs for two touch-screen computers used specifically for accessing the library’s catalog.

“We’re really excited, and we just figured out our new spacing (for the machines),” Minshew said.

One of the new computers will find a home in the children’s area. It will include a new interface featuring colorful buttons with pictures indicating various book subjects. The new machine will enable children at any reading level to navigate the library catalog.

The second computer will be placed in the adult section of the library.

“We hope to continue expanding like this,” Minshew said.

Patrons can also view the library’s collection of more than 50,000 physical and digital resources by visiting the website or downloading the Libby app on a smartphone or tablet.

Don’t see what you’re looking for? Suggest a title for purchase, also online.

brigid@thepicayune.com