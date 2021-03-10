Faith boys lose semifinal match

The Faith Academy of Marble Falls boys basketball team’s season ended with an 86-70 loss to Houston Grace Christian Academy March 9 in the Class 2A state semifinals of the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools.

“They made some shots that were lights out,” Faith head coach Zakk Revelle said. “That pretty much sums it up. That’s a great team, and their coaches did a great job. They came ready to play. We played pretty normal for us. Seventy in a game wins you a lot of high school games. It seemed like every time we’d get the lead to manageable, they’d hit a big shot.”

The Flames (10-4 overall, 5-0 District 4-2A) trailed by a bucket at the end of the first quarter and 42-32 at the half.

Revelle said two plays stuck out to him.

One was a layup by GCA junior forward Nick Anderson, who drove to the basket from a corner and completed an acrobatic shot.

The other was an alley-oop lob pass by an Eagle guard from beyond the penetration line to a teammate, but the ball ended up falling through the hoop for a 3-pointer.

“I turned and smiled to my coaches,” Revelle said as he recalled the play. “There’s nothing you can do about that. You tell your kids, ‘We played good defense; they played a lot better offensively.’”

Still, Revelle said the Flames accomplished so much more than making the Final Four for the first time in program history this season and is he especially thankful for seniors Gus Henry, Tyler Kwan, Grayson Pogue, and Carter Slyker.

“Our goal for this team, and they definitely succeeded, was loving each other,” he said. “Obviously, the goal of a state championship is part of that, but the fact is the guys will be friends forever. Faith Academy is indebted to our seniors. We’re forever indebted to them.”

