Smoking for Jesus boys basketball finish third at state tournament

The Smoking for Jesus Ministry Christian School boys basketball team finished third at the Texas Christian Athletic League Class 1A state tournament March 5.

The Eagles (12-17 overall, 5-4 in league play), who were seeded fourth at the state tournament, defeated Pasadena Faith Christian 59-49 in the consolation game.

Smoking for Jesus was within one possession of playing for the state championship but fell short to the Sherman Grayson Christian Falcons, 53-49, in the semifinal game.

In the final 26.8 seconds of that game, Eagle Marvin Glaspie drove to the basket, but as he was shooting, a defender swatted the ball away from behind.

The Falcons took possession of the ball, and the Eagles came up with a defensive stop. However, Smoking for Jesus called a timeout, which, according to officials, they didn’t have and were issued a technical foul.

The Falcons missed both free throws but grabbed a rebound and hit a 3-point shot at the horn for the win.

While the Eagles were disappointed with the semifinal loss, head coach Charles Frazier commended his players for turning that into motivation and not allowing the setback to factor into the consolation championship.

He believes it will continue to motivate them.

“It was definitely a moment they’ll use next year,” he said. “I think they’ll use that loss to spring themselves forward.”

