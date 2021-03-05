Marble Falls sophomore nominated for national medical honors program

Haylee Randall was nominated as a delegate of the Congress of Future Medical Leaders later in March. The Marble Falls High School sophomore hopes to become a surgeon. Courtesy photo

Marble Falls High School sophomore Haylee Randall believes God has called her to help people, which is why she’s pursuing a career as a surgeon.

“It was really put on my heart to become a physician, and I thought that if I’m going to be a physician I wanted to be a surgeon,” she said.

Randall, who is enrolled in the high school’s health science program, got a boost toward her lifelong goal when she was nominated as a delegate to the Congress of Future Medical Leaders.

“I had no idea I was nominated,” Randall said of getting invited to the nationwide honors program. “As I was reading the (nomination) letter, I was overwhelmed because it’s one more thing that shows I’m on the right path.”

Sponsored by the National Academy of Future Physicians and Medical Scientists, the congress takes place virtually March 20-21. During the event, Randall will “sit in” on a number of presentations by Ivy League and top medical school deans on what to expect in medical school, learn about cutting-edge medical advances, and hear inspiring stories from “teen medical prodigies” and patients.

She can even watch a live surgery as the surgeon narrates the process.

Randall said she’s also looking forward to connecting with students across the country like herself who are interested in pursuing a medical career. Those relationships, she pointed out, will become valuable as she continues her education and encounters countless challenges to becoming a surgeon.

“It will be good to have others who know and understand what I’m going through,” Randall said. “I think it’s important to have that support and be able to give it as well.”

Randall, the daughter of April and Jack Randall, discovered an affinity for caring for people as a child, always wanting to help anyone who was hurt. As she got older, Randall weighed her future and prayed on it, which led her to a path toward a medical career. She understands the journey is a long one, especially with the ultimate goal of becoming a surgeon.

At Marble Falls High School, Randall is currently taking first-level health science classes. She will take more advanced courses as well as the school’s EMT course starting her junior year. She’s also a member of the school’s HOSA-Future Health Professionals organizations.

Part of the Congress of Future Medical Leaders’ mission is to “honor, inspire, motivate and direct the top students in the country interested in (medical-oriented) careers, to stay true to their dream and, after the event, to provide a path, plan and resources to help them reach their goal,” according to a statement from academy.

As for Randall, the nomination is an affirmation she’s on the right path.

“It’s a little overwhelming but it makes her dad and I extremely proud of her and so excited to see her dreams become reality,” said her mother, April.

daniel@thepicayune.com