Air Force veteran joins Granite Shoals police

Officer Releigh Gosdin is the newest member of the Granite Shoals Police Department. Courtesy photo

Even though Officer Releigh Gosdin just recently joined the Granite Shoals Police Department, he is no stranger to the other officers.

Prior to taking the Granite Shoals job, Gosdin served 2½ years with the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office.

“He’s worked mostly in the south part of the county,” said Granite Shoals Police Chief Gary Boshears. “Our patrol guys knew him.”

Gosdin spent 10 years in the Air Force before getting into law enforcement.

Boshears, who is president of Marble Falls Youth Football and Cheer, also knows Gosdin as a youth football coach.

“We look for people who care about the community and care about the people in it and want to be a part of it,” Boshears said. “We look for people who are focused and aligned with that. We’re really thrilled to have him. We think he’ll work out well.”

Gosdin replaces Daniel Castañeda, who left the department on Jan. 26.

“It was a decision we made as a department,” Boshears said of Castañeda’s departure. “Essentially, he was a probationary employee. We released him off of probation. We didn’t feel at the time the employee arrangement was the best for the city.”

jfierro@thepicayune.com