Water distribution sites in the Highland Lakes

The cities of Marble Falls, Horseshoe Bay, and Burnet announced water distribution sites for residents who are without water or required to boil it.

Locations are:

Marble Falls Fire Rescue, 700 Avenue N, from 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

Trinity Episcopal Church, 909 Avenue D in Marble Falls, from 9:30 a.m.-8 p.m.

Quail Point Lodge, 107 Twilight Lane in Horseshoe Bay, starting Friday from noon to 8 p.m.

Burnet Public Works Office, 100 Buchanan Drive in Burnet, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. beginning Saturday, Feb. 20, through Friday, Feb. 26

Bring your own containers.

The Marble Falls sites have a limited supply of 5-gallon buckets with lids, but the water will require boiling for human consumption such as drinking or cooking. The water issued in the buckets can be used for toilets, washing dishes, and similar types of activities.

Call Marble Falls City Hall, during operating hours, at 830-693-3615 for more information. Visit the Horseshoe Bay city website for more information. Or visit the city of Burnet website.

