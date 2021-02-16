Frigid temperatures to continue until Friday

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16, through 6 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 18, with freezing temperatures during the overnight periods as well as the possibility of a wintry mix. Staff photo by Daniel Clifton

The Highland Lakes must endure several more days of cold, wintry weather, including the possibility of another storm Tuesday through Thursday, though things begin to take a turn later this week.

The National Weather Service issued a wind chill warning and hard freeze warning for the Highland Lakes through noon Tuesday, Feb. 16. According to the weather service, the winds coupled with the extremely low temperatures could make it feel like it’s well below zero outside, even as low as minus-10.

The NWS added that these wind chills and cold temperatures could be life threatening, so the service is advising people to avoid going outside unless necessary during the wind chill warning.

The NWS is also issuing a winter storm warning from 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16, through 6 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 18. The Highland Lakes could get additional snow or a wintry mix overnight Tuesday and Wednesday.

The freezing temperatures continue Tuesday, with a high in the mid- to upper 20s, before dropping back into the upper teens during the night. The NWS is predicting an 80 percent chance of precipitation, including freezing rain, Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, with accumulations of up to a tenth of an inch.

The precipitation chances decrease Wednesday but linger until about noon.

Though temperatures might claw their way above freezing Wednesday, they are likely to drop below freezing during the night into Thursday.

The winter storm cycle should wrap up by Wednesday, giving way to partly sunny skies Thursday, though the Highland Lakes may barely make it above freezing temperatures during the day. By Friday, Feb. 19, the sun returns with temperatures making their way into the mid- and upper 40s during the day followed by 50s and 60s on Saturday and Sunday.

