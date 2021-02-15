Winter weather expected all week

A ruler shows 5 inches of snowfall in Marble Falls overnight Sunday, Feb. 14, into Monday, Feb. 15, which caused power outages across the Highland Lakes. Staff photo by Alex Copeland

Freezing temperatures are here to stay through Friday, Feb. 19, according to the National Weather Service. By Saturday, however, highs are expected to be in the upper 50s and lower 60s and lows in the 40s with sunny skies.

A winter storm dropped 3-5 inches of snow across the Highland Lakes late Sunday, Feb. 14, into early Monday. Temperatures for Monday were not expected to top 26 degrees with a low of 8 degrees — the coldest temperature in the region since 1989. Wind chill values ranged from minus-15 to 0 degrees Monday morning.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of emergency and prepare for possible power outages, the weather service cautioned.

Temperatures are expected to dip to single digits Monday night into Tuesday morning. The high on Tuesday could crawl back to the upper 20s and lower 30s but will likely remain below freezing. According to the weather service, freezing rain is likely after midnight on Tuesday. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

The Highland Lakes could experience temperatures in the upper 30s on Wednesday during the day. That evening, a slight chance of rain, snow, and freezing rain and sleet exists before midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

On Thursday, skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 35 degrees and wind gusts up to 20 mph. Lows should be around 17 degrees.

The outlook brightens with sunny skies on Friday and highs near 47, low winds around 5 mph, and a low of about 27 in the evening.

Saturday could see a complete melt-off in the Highland Lakes with highs near 57 and a low of about 44. Sunday, the high is expected to climb to near 64.

