Bertram to call special election for mayor

The Bertram City Council has called a special meeting for 4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16, to set a special election to fill the seat vacated by Mayor Adam Warden. The mayor resigned at about 4:30 p.m. Feb. 9 — 90 minutes before the council began its regular meeting.

Tuesday’s meeting, which will be held remotely because of inclement weather, can be viewed on Facebook.

Warden resigned his unexpired seat because he moved out of the city limits, according to City Secretary and Administrator Georgina Hernandez.

Residents have until March 1 to file to run for mayor, said City Attorney Michael Guevara, who added that the new mayor will serve the remainder of Warden’s term, which expires in May 2022.

If no one runs for mayor, the attorney said, the council is left with two choices: Yhey can appoint someone, either from the existing council or a resident, to fill the remainder of Warden’s term or

they can choose not to have a mayor for that time period.

The special election will be held on May 1, the same day as the regular city election. Filing for three seats on the Bertram council ended Friday, Feb. 12. Names of those who filed were not available as of publication.

