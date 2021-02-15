Mix of open and closed for city, county offices Feb. 16

Several government entities announced closures this week due to inclement weather.

HORSESHOE BAY

The city of Horseshoe Bay will not open City Hall on Tuesday, Feb. 16, and officials have moved the monthly City Council meeting to the following Tuesday, Feb. 23.

City Manager Stan Farmer announced the changes the afternoon of Feb. 15, the result of record-breaking heavy snow and low temperatures that have wreaked havoc on roads. Rolling blackouts throughout the state that affect electricity and the internet also played a factor in the decision.

The council will meet at 3 p.m. Feb. 23 in its chamber at City Hall, 1 Community Drive in Horseshoe Bay.

BURNET CITY AND COUNTY

Burnet city offices will be open Tuesday, Feb. 16, but Burnet County offices will be closed.

MARBLE FALLS

Marble Falls City Hall will be closed on Tuesday. The City Council has postponed its regular Tuesday night meeting until Feb. 23. It will be 6 p.m. at Lakeside Pavilion, 307 Buena Vista Drive.

GRANITE SHOALS

No word yet on whether Granite Shoals city offices will be open or closed Tuesday.

MEADOWLAKES

Meadowlakes City Council moved its regular meeting set for Tuesday, Feb. 16, to 6 p.m. the following Tuesday, Feb. 23.

