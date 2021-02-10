Neighbors concerned about Granite Shoals development’s impact on lake access

Granite Shoals city officials are excited about the Granite Pointe development on Highcrest Drive, but residents of nearby condominiums are concerned about its impact on their lake access and parking. Staff photo by Jennifer Fierro

Granite Shoals residents of two condominium properties near a proposed development have raised concerns over the project, putting them in direct opposition with attorneys representing the condos’ management.

Tropical Hideaway and LakeFront Condos residents sent letters to city of Granite Shoals officials regarding the Granite Pointe development at the end of Highcrest Drive, previously known as the “Red McCombs” property. The proposed development will include 13 homes, both on the lake and inland, a marina and boat slips, and a cul-de-sac.

During the Granite Shoals City Council’s regular meeting Tuesday, Feb. 9, City Manager Jeff Looney told councilors that the condominiums’ residents have expressed displeasure about Granite Pointe, specifically the “swimming hole” residents use during the summer and access to Lake LBJ.

“They feel their swim area will be impacted,” Looney said.

The city manager added that attorneys representingTropical Hideaway condominiums and LakeFront Condos offered different feedback.

“They’re in full support of this project,” he said.

Residents from the two condominium properties also cited potential problems with the privately owned wastewater plant that serves the condos as well as parking.

In an effort to curb problems and address people’s concerns, Looney and city staff have encouraged Granite Pointe developers to contact the residents.

“Developers agreed to get communication going between the groups and are trying to ease their concerns,” Looney said. “We’re going to let the developers and private folks to talk it out. We think that’s the best way for them to move forward. I don’t think we’re going to see a lot of problems for this.”

The city manager said the new development is a huge win for the city as it will generate additional property taxes, possibly $150,000 annually.

Developers are investing $25 million to $30 million on the property and are bringing a development agreement to the Planning and Zoning Commission for approval before it goes to the City Council.

In other business, the council:

appointed Michele Landfield to the parks committee;

learned that the Short-Term Rentals Advisory Committee will meet Feb. 22 to create a draft to outline policies for property owners and renters;

and heard that, though the artificial turf being used on the Quarry Park multipurpose sports complex isn’t what city staff ordered, it still meets federal safety guidelines.

