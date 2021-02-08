Cottonwood Shores city administrator receives $15,000 pay raise

Cottonwood Shores City Administrator J.C. Hughes received a pay increase as he enters his third year at the position. Staff photo by Jennifer Fierro

The Cottonwood Shores City Council gave City Administrator J.C. Hughes a $15,000 pay raise, something Mayor Donald Orr said was overdue and well deserved.

“We weren’t able to give him the salary he deserves (when he was hired),” Orr said.

The city hired Hughes two years ago at $75,000. The raise brings it up to $90,000.

“J.C. brings 40 years of municipal management experience into this job,” Orr said. “He has so much developmental experience. He’s been a huge asset to the city.”

While Hughes’ title is city administrator, Orr said he jumps in wherever needed. Hughes crafted the city’s 10-year master plan instead of using an outside service.

“Had we gone out to contract that, it would have been $80,000,” Orr said of the fee.

Hughes also oversees the public works department, work other city administrators delegate.

“J.C. ran public works for the city of Marshall,” Orr said. “He has taken over the budgeting, which I have relinquished to him. He manages the water plant and the contractors to run it. He makes sure we have management cohesion.”

Excluding the public safety departments such as the police, Cottonwood Shores has nine employees along with Hughes. The city has approximately 1,500 residents. Orr said the raise was the City Council’s way of showing their appreciation for Hughes’ hard work and dedication.

“He has just been a huge, huge help for us and me,” Orr added.

