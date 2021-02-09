Support Community Press

Second Marble Falls Fire Rescue community input meeting Feb. 9

6 hours ago
Marble Falls Fire Rescue

Marble Falls Fire Rescue is holding a Zoom meeting at 6 p.m Tuesday, Feb. 9, to gather input from the community on the department. Staff photo by Alex Copeland

Marble Falls Fire Rescue is holding its second community input meeting via Zoom at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9.

The meeting is to gather information from residents and business owners to be used in the department’s strategic planning process.

Some of the focus points will be perception, expectations, effectiveness, and areas of concern related specifically to Marble Falls Fire Rescue.

Residents can email comments to Assistant Emergency Management Coordinator Lynnette Courtney at lcourtney@marblefallstx.gov or call 830-693-4060.

Residents can also complete an online survey in addition to participating in the Zoom meeting. 

Follow this link to participate in the Zoom meeting. The meeting ID is 834 9043 5682 and the passcode is 336976. 

