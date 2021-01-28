Barca Austin West soccer tryouts Jan. 29 in Burnet

Barca Austin West, which is part of Barca Academy, is conducting tryouts Friday, Jan. 29, at Haley-Nelson Park in Burnet to form youth soccer teams. Courtesy photo

Barca Austin West is holding soccer tryouts for players ages 6-12 at 6 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 29, at Haley-Nelson Park, 1624 Buchanan Drive in Burnet.

There is no cost to tryout for teams. Barca Austin West, which is part of Barca Academy, plays in tournaments across Texas.

“The idea is we could merge with the community and add local coaches,” said Xavi Perez, technical director of Barca Academy.

Barca Academy is known among soccer enthusiasts in the greater Austin area for its commitment to teaching and emphasizing fundamentals of the sport.

“We value the processes and develop the player and the team,” Perez said. The academy works to help both players and coaches develop a strong understanding of the game.

In November 2020, Barca Academy hosted a free soccer clinic in Burnet. Perez said the families and athletes told him and the staff how much they enjoyed the event. The feedback also set the stage for Barca Austin West to hold tryouts and establish a year round program in the Highland Lakes.

For for information or to register, visit the Barca Austin West’s webpage.

jfierro@thepicayune.com