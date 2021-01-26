Kids can sign up for a Mustang Buddy

Marble Falls High School head baseball coach Tyler Porter (in purple) is inviting boys and girls ages 12 and younger to sign up for the Mustang Buddies club, which pairs varsity baseball players with an elementary-age student for support and encouragement. Staff photo by Jennifer Fierro

The Marble Falls High School baseball team is inviting boys and girls ages 12 and younger to participate in its Mustang Buddies club, which teams a varsity player with a youngster for support and encouragement. Players will send positive, uplifting postcards to their buddies, who will be introduced with the players before the start of home games. Buddies will also run the bases and play catch after the games.

Parents can register their child online. The cost is $20 for the T-shirt.

Youngsters can request to be paired with their favorite Mustang or with an athlete who plays a specific position. Otherwise, coaches will make the decisions.

Head coach Tyler Porter started the program last year, but COVID-19 ended the baseball season early.

Along with meeting players and coaches, the program shows kids what it would be like to one day play for the Mustangs.

“They can see our (players) and look up to them,” he said. “(The players) have to be good examples to the next generation.”

The Mustangs begin the 2021 baseball season in the Pflugerville Independent School District Tournament on Monday, Feb. 22.

jfierro@thepicayune.com