Marble Falls Middle School halts girls’ sports activities over COVID concerns

Marble Falls Independent School District officials announced the cancellation of seventh- and eighth-grade girls athletics before and after class at Marble Falls Middle School due to COVID-19 concerns. Photo by Stennis Shotts

Marble Falls Middle School Principal Ashley Bernard and Marble Falls Independent School District Athletics Director Rick Hoover have ceased before- and after-school seventh- and eighth-grade girls’ athletics due to COVID-19.

The two announced the decision in a Wednesday, Jan. 27, email to parents. The curtailment will last until Monday, Feb. 1.

“What we are doing is we’re being cautious,” Hoover said.

According to the MFISD COVID-19 webpage, the middle school reported five test-confirmed cases involving its campus on Monday, Jan. 25, and five more on Tuesday, Jan. 26.

The campus has 39 test-confirmed COVID-19 cases so far in January.

Hoover would not say if any girls’ basketball players were among the positive cases.

Athletic classes during the regular school day will continue, officials said.

The seventh-grade girls’ basketball game against Liberty Hill Middle School scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 28, has been postponed. Liberty Hill Independent School District officials had already canceled the eight-grade girls’ contest.

“Liberty Hill is completely shut down and is in virtual learning,” Hoover said. “They’d already canceled the eighth-grade girls’ games.”

Officials are working to reschedule the Jan. 28 games.

The middle school girls’ teams will resume their normal practices and game schedule beginning Monday, Feb. 1.

jfierro@thepicayune.com