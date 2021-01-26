BCISD announces campus teachers of the year

Burnet Consolidated Independent School District teachers of the year are (top, from left) Stacey Snyder of Bertram Elementary School, Tami Laws of Shady Grove Elementary School, Christina Carmichael of R.J. Richey Elementary School, (bottom, from left) Shelly Townsend of Burnet Middle School, Diane Woods of Burnet High School, and Holly Bauer of Quest High School. Photos courtesy of BCISD

The Burnet Consolidated Independent School District has announced its campus teachers of the year for 2020-21.

The district will select its overall educators of the year the campus winners, who are Stacey Snyder of Bertram Elementary School, Tami Laws of Shady Grove Elementary School, Christina Carmichael of R.J. Richey Elementary School, Shelly Townsend of Burnet Middle School, Diane Woods of Burnet High School, and Holly Bauer of Quest High School.

Snyder is the FOCUS teacher for Bertram Elementary and has also taught kindergarten and third grade. She assists with student behavior and other students needs.

In her nomination, she is described as being calm and patient, even in the most difficult situations.

“Mrs. Snyder embodies what the true definition of a teacher is by modeling through her actions how to be kind, understanding, driven and determined to make her students feel valued,” the nomination reads.

Laws is the Shady Grove FOCUS teacher and behavior support specialist. In her nomination, she is described as a child’s champion, a person who never gives up on a youth.

“Mrs. Laws lives this out each and every day with her students, and the support she gives reaches beyond to our entire campus,” her nomination reads.

Carmichael is the R.J. Richey physical education teacher. This is her third year at the campus, but she’s already made a significant impact. according to her nomination. Her fellow educators describe her as someone who lifts everyone’s spirits.

“Coach Carmichael goes above and beyond each and every day to make her classroom and our school a great place to be,” the nomination reads.

At Burnet Middle School, Townsend’s work as the greenhouse, floral design, and agriculture education teacher has shaped countless lives, both students and staff.

“She can take an unsuccessful student under her wing and guide them to success, even when the student is resistant at first. Teachers have witnessed her creating a bond with students and helping them realize their worth and value,” the nomination reads.

As a social studies and history teacher at Burnet High School, Woods uses her passion and vast knowledge to reach, inspire, and encourage her students, according to the nomination.

“She fosters a love of knowledge in her students by, first and foremost, loving them and providing a classroom climate of acceptance, love, an open heart and high expectations,” the nomination reads. “Mrs. Woods fights hard for her students and their needs and inspires others to do the same.”

Quest High School math teacher Bauer builds strong relationships with her students and goes the extra mile for them, according to the nomination.

“Holly Bauer is phenomenal when it comes to working with each and every student who passes her way,” the nomination reads. “Students who have previously been unsuccessful in math may even find a knack for it after working with Mrs. Bauers.”

Visit the BCISD website to read the full nominations.

