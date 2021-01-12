Marble Falls cheer squad at state

The Marble Falls High School cheerleaders will compete in the Class 5A Division II state spirit championships Wednesday, Jan. 13. Photo by Martelle Luedecke/Luedecke Photography

The Marble Falls High School cheer squad is off to the Class 5A Division II state spirit championships, and the team looks primed to repeat or improve upon its sixth-place finish two years ago.

Coach Lauren Berkman believes this year’s squad has what it takes to make that happen.

The contest is at the Fort Worth Convention Center, 1201 Houston St. Marble Falls will take the floor at 10:52 a.m. Wednesday. The Class 5A Division II finals are scheduled for 2:01 p.m. Spectator tickets are $15 and can be purchased online.

“This year’s team and the team from two years ago are incredibly similar,” Berkman said. “They are both hard workers and strive for excellence. The team from two years ago had a competitive spirit, and this year’s team definitely exhibits the same quality.”

The 2020-21 squad brings its own qualities and strengths to the floor.

“I think that one thing I see a lot of in this year’s team is humility,” the coach said. “They know what it’s like to not do as well as they wanted, and they know that it’s going to take a lot of hard work to get their desired results.”

The University Interscholastic League is requiring spectators to wear face coverings and follow other COVID-19 protocols. Check out the UIL’s website for a complete rundown of the spirit championships schedule.

