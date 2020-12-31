LCRA accepting grant applications from nonprofits

The Lower Colorado River Authority is accepting grant applications from local nonprofits Jan. 1-31. With these grants, the LCRA has helped support a number of community projects over the years, including improvements to the Marble Falls Rodeo Association’s arena. Courtesy photo

Nonprofits within the Lower Colorado River Authority service area can apply for Community Development Partnership Program grants up to $50,000. Applications must be submitted Jan. 1-31.

Most grants are for $25,000 or less, but each grant cycle includes several that are up to $50,000.

Eligible organizations include volunteer fire departments, emergency responders, local governments, schools, libraries, civic groups, museums, and other nonprofit organizations. Applicants requesting more than $5,000 in grant funding must supply matching funds of at least 20 percent of the total project cost.

The projects must benefit or be available to an entire community and must improve the value of capital assets by building, renovating, or purchasing equipment.

The grants are not available to individuals, for-profit entities, professional associations, social service projects, or limited-use facilities.

In the most recent round of grants in late 2020, LCRA awarded nearly $530,000 to help fund 27 projects, including buying new equipment for first responders, improving museums and libraries, and helping community centers build handicapped-accessible restrooms.

Through the fall of 2020, LCRA has awarded 1,795 community grants totaling more than $46.5 million. When combined with the nearly $227 million in community-raised matching funds, the total investment in local projects surpasses $273 million.

Applications and eligibility requirements are online or by calling 800-776-5272, ext. 3140.

editor@thepicayune.com