Granite Shoals Police Department names Officer of the Year

4 hours ago by: DailyTrib.com
Granite Shoals Police Department names Officer of the Year

Granite Shoals Police Chief Gary Boshears (left) congratulates Officer Chad Taliaferro on being named the department's 2020 Officer of the Year. Courtesy photo

The Granite Shoals Police Department honored Officer Chad Taliaferro as its 2020 Officer of the Year.

The department recognizes one of its officers each year for his or her exemplary service to the department, the city, and residents. 

Taliaferro has been in law enforcement for about two decades and “has been instrumental in continuing the department’s mission, vision, and values,” according to a Granite Shoals Police Department social media post. “We are proud to call him part of our family and proud of the service he provides to fellow officers and citizens.”

editor@thpeicayune.com

DailyTrib.com

See author's posts

Tags: ,

You Might Like

LCRA approves land sale for Marble Falls wastewater treatment plant

4 hours ago by: Alex Copeland

Granite Shoals employees could get more pay with more education

7 hours ago by: Jennifer Fierro

Save Lake LBJ gathers support

1 day ago by: Alex Copeland

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *