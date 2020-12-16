Granite Shoals Police Department names Officer of the Year

Granite Shoals Police Chief Gary Boshears (left) congratulates Officer Chad Taliaferro on being named the department's 2020 Officer of the Year. Courtesy photo

The Granite Shoals Police Department honored Officer Chad Taliaferro as its 2020 Officer of the Year.

The department recognizes one of its officers each year for his or her exemplary service to the department, the city, and residents.

Taliaferro has been in law enforcement for about two decades and “has been instrumental in continuing the department’s mission, vision, and values,” according to a Granite Shoals Police Department social media post. “We are proud to call him part of our family and proud of the service he provides to fellow officers and citizens.”

