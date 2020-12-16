LCRA approves land sale for Marble Falls wastewater treatment plant

The city of Marble Falls is looking to relocate its wastewater treatment plant from its location near Johnson Park to a 49-acre parcel of land northwest of Walmart. The Lower Colorado River Authority the sale of the land to the city during a Dec. 15 board meeting. Staff photo by Alex Copeland

The Lower Colorado River Authority approved the sale of a 49-acre parcel of land to the city of Marble Falls for the site of a new wastewater treatment plant.

“We are going to move our wastewater treatment plant up to the farm and need to own the ground that the new plant will sit on,” said City Manager Mike Hodge in an email.

The land comes off a 228-acre piece of LCRA property that is referred to as the Shifflet Tract.

The Lower Colorado River Authority approved the sale of a 49-acre parcel of land (marked by lines) to the city of Marble Falls for the site of its new wastewater treatment plant. Courtesy map

Marble Falls had the plot of land, located northwest of the city’s Walmart, appraised by a third party, who set the price at $2,200 per acre, or $107,800 total.

The sale is expected to close by the end of the year, according to LCRA officials. The river authority approved the sale during its Tuesday, Dec. 15, board meeting.

The LCRA will retain the mineral, oil, and gas rights on the property and will keep its access through existing roadways. The proceeds from the sale will go toward the LCRA strategic reserve fund.

In 1990, the LCRA purchased the entire 228-acre Shifflet Tract. The city of Marble Falls previously had an irrigation easement to dispose of treated domestic wastewater effluent on hay fields on the land.

