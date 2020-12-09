PEC holds holiday lights contest

Do you take Griswoldian pride in your luminous Christmas decor? Well, enter the Pedernales Electric Cooperative Home Holiday Lights Contest for a chance at a grand prize worth $500.

PEC members must submit photos of their lights display by 11:45 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11, to the PEC contest webpage. The contest’s overall winner gets a $500 bill credit. The winning member from each of the eight PEC districts will receive a $250 bill credit.

“Traditionally, we hold a social media contest every year where we encourage taking photos underneath our holiday lights at our headquarters in Johnson City,” said PEC Senior Content Strategist Kendra Acosta. “This year, we wanted to provide a way to engage our members since we were unable to do our social media contest that we usually do with our holiday lights due to COVID-19.”

PEC employees will vote for their favorite submission from their district. The grand prize winner will be selected in a second round of employee voting from the winners of each district.

PEC employees are not eligible to enter.

“(Winners) also receive bragging rights. They also receive a sign they can put in their yard that says they’re the PEC Home Holiday Lights Contest winner,” Acosta said.

Winners will be announced Dec. 21.

alex@thepicayune.com