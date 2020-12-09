Kingsland Christmas parade is Dec. 12

The Kingsland Lighted Christmas Parade, which will follow the traditional AquaBoom parade route, is 6 p.m Saturday, Dec. 12, and will include fire trucks, floats, and more. Courtesy photo

Kingsland’s holiday spirit will shine during its second annual Lighted Christmas Parade at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12.

The parade follows the traditional AquaBoom parade route starting at Packsaddle Elementary School, 150 Pioneer Lane. It comes out onto RR 2900, turning north to RR 1431, and continues to Euel Moore Drive.

The Hill Country Auxiliary is hosting the parade, and Santa Claus, some elves, a reindeer, even the Grinch will be in attendance.

There are still spots available for floats and parade entries. There’s no cost to register, but people need to fill out an application, which is available online.

Organizations, groups, and people in the parade should line up at Packsaddle Elementary School at 4:30 p.m.

Onlookers can find plenty of space along the route to enjoy the parade while also maintaining social distancing.

“We’re taking the AquaBoom parade route,” auxiliary secretary Amanda Barnett said. “We’re able to spread out along the route.”

After the parade, families can find Santa for photos at Buddy’s, located on the corner of RR 1431 and RR 2900. Cost is by donation.

“If children want to sit on Santa’s lap, you can wear a mask,” Barnett said. “If they don’t, there’s a way to position them that’s a safe distance apart to make a cute picture.”

Barnett said the auxiliary members are looking forward to the parade.

“A lot of stuff has been canceled,” she said. “Our community has been hit hard. We want to put a smile on people’s faces if we can. We felt with our (COVID-19) cases being lower, we can do this safely and give a little normalcy for the year.”

