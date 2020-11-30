Help Fill the Boat at car show and toy drive

This custom truck, owned by Selene and Jaime Veloz, fits the criteria for the #OperationFillTheBoat Toy Drive and Truck and Car Show. Courtesy photo

Quarry Park in Granite Shoals is the site of the #OperationFillTheBoat Toy Drive and Truck and Car Show featuring American muscle cars, classics, and jaw-dropping pickups.

The event is Saturday, Dec. 5, at the park, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road. Vehicle owners can arrive at 8 a.m. The entry fee is an unwrapped toy valued at $20. Car and truck lovers are invited to arrive at noon. Though there is no admission for spectators, organizers ask that attendees bring an unwrapped toy for the Granite Shoals police and fire departments’ Fill the Boat toy drive.

All toys will go to the city’s Christmas Outreach program, which is responsible for distributing the toys.

Co-organizer and Granite Shoals Police Sgt. John Ortis said there’s only one criteria for eligible vehicles to be part of the show.

“As long as something has been done to it, it’s considered custom,” he said.

He noted this is the second year the departments have organized the #OperationFillTheBoat toy drive. Residents have responded, but personnel believe the need will be greater this year because the COVID-19 pandemic has left many residents unemployed.

“With the pandemic going on, kids shouldn’t have to suffer,” Ortis said. “It was a great success last year, but we’d love to see more. It’s a great cause.”

In addition to the car and truck show, organizers also will have kids’ activities, including a donut-eating contest.

Judges will decide on the top 25 vehicles at the event.

Families needing assistance from Christmas Outreach must apply by Dec. 16. Applications are at The Helping Center, 1315 Broadway in Marble Falls. Parents also can call Highland Lakes Elementary School at 830-798-3650 to ask a staff member to complete an application over the phone.

“It’s a great thing,” Ortis said. “We want to give back to our community and help them out. It’s all about the kids.”

jfierro@thepicayune.com