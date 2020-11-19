Burnet sees spike in car burglaries

Burnet police are reminding people to always lock their vehicle’s doors and secure any valuables to deter car burglaries, something that’s been on the rise in the city. Staff photo by Daniel Clifton

Burnet Police Chief Sid Fuller has some advice for people when they get out of their vehicles.

“Lock your car,” he said. “Even in your own driveway.”

The Burnet Police Department has seen a spike in vehicle burglaries in the city, particularly on the northeast side of town. Many times, burglars are simply opening unlocked doors to get into the vehicles.

Vehicle burglaries are often a crime of convenience with criminals targeting unlocked cars or those with windows rolled down. And if a criminal spies something of value in the car, they’re more likely to try the door.

“We are asking our residents to lock, take, or hide when it comes to prevention of vehicle burglaries,” Fuller said. “Take valuables out of your car. If you’re going to leave valuables in your car, hide them in your trunk.”

The chief is also asking residents who have outdoor surveillance cameras to check their footage the past couple of weeks in case they picked up a vehicle burglary.

Anyone with information on the recent vehicle burglaries or who has surveillance footage of one is asked to call the Burnet Police Department at 512-756-6404. You can also make tips to the Hill Country Area Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-8477 or through its website.

