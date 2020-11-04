Community theater co-founder dies

The co-founder of the Hill Country Community Theatre died on Tuesday, Nov. 3, at the age of 91.

Virginia Lee “Gigi” Fischer passed away at the home of her son John in Caddo Mills. Fischer co-founded the theater with the late Phyl Holbert and brought together many in the community through her organizing and recruiting efforts for the theater.

“Her leadership and her willingness to tap on friends has really kept them going,” said Preston Kirk, an actor and former public relations consultant, who Fischer recruited to assist with the theater. “She was giving of her time, and she was gracious.”

Fischer and Holbert hosted a cocktail party in June 1985 to discuss their shared interest in having a theater in the Horseshoe Bay area. The party, to their surprise, attracted 22 people and led to coining of the name “Hill Country Community Theatre” by member Melissa Rowe.

This party was the impetus for the nonprofit theater, which has touched the lives of thousands of supporters, actors, crew, and performing arts fans.

For the first few years, the theater performed wherever members could find space, including the Marble Falls High School and the Cottonwood Shores Volunteer Fire Department station. In 1990, the it took up residence in a former boat dealership in Cottonwood Shores, where it remains to this day. The theater is about to enter its 36th year.

A memorial service for Fischer is pending.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the theater, 4003 FM 2147 West, Cottonwood Shores, TX 78657; or to St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, P.O. Box 8019, Horseshoe Bay, TX 78657.

