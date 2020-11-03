Cornyn wins reelection to U.S. Senate

Voters returned U.S. Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) to Washington, D.C., for another six years with 54.9 percent of the vote. Democratic challenger M.J. Hegar’s push to take the seat fell short with just 42.8 percent of the vote.

In Burnet County, Cornyn received 80 percent of the vote to Hegar’s 20 percent.

“It is the honor of my life to serve Texas in the U.S. Senate,” Cornyn posted on his Facebook page at about 9 p.m. Tuesday, two hours after the polls closed on Election Day. “I will continue to be a strong voice for our values in Washington. Thank you, Texas.”

Hegar conceded with a post on Twitter shortly after the race was declared for Cornyn.

“I’m so proud and incredibly grateful for all of your support,” she said. “Together, we’ve worked so hard, and overcome so much, shattering expectations along the way. We’ve built a powerful grassroots movement from the ground up, and I know our fight here in Texas is far from over.”

